The Lake County High School girls volleyball team increased their seasonal win count last week with a win against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver.
The league game, which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Lake County, finished with a score of 3-0. The Panthers won each set by a comfortable margin.
Lake County’s team also played an away game against Middle Park High School of Granby on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Over the next few weeks, Coach Sean Sprague said his squad is playing a number of competitive games, including Bennett High School on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Platte Canyon High School of Bailey on Thursday, Sept. 30.
“Our wins are starting to pay off for us,” said Sprague, who added that the Panthers are currently ranked 10th in the state. “We’re working hard and have managed to really come together as a team this season.”
