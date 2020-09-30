A small group of Lake County High School freshman runners participated in the Snow Mountain Ranch Invitational hosted by Middle Park High School on Saturday, Sept. 26. The number of Panther harriers was reduced because some team members were resting in preparation for the upcoming season championship, while others were quarantined with the high school shutdown.
The athletes dealt with a strong headwind and a repetitive course as they faced off against several Frontier League and other 2A schools.
Abel Gonzales led the Panther men. He finished in 17th place with a time of 22 minutes and 55 seconds. Jordyn Garcia fought through a cramp to keep Gonzales in his sights. Garcia was 20th in 23:36. In his first race of the season, Dario Garcia placed 34th in 28:40.
In the ladies’ race, Brynna Lenhard ran a strong third lap to finish in 25:24 and 14th place. Clara Kirr was close behind, completing the course in 25:36 and 15th place.
Lake County will host the Frontier League Cross Country Championships on the Colorado Mountain College trails on Saturday, Oct. 3. The high school women will start at 10 a.m., and the men will race at 10:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.