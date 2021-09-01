After a winning start to the season last week, the Lake County High School girls volleyball team played four matches over the weekend as part of a tournament in Estes Park. Lake County’s team won three of the matches, but lost in the final match to St. Mary’s Academy of Englewood.
The Panthers were also set to play a match against Soroco High School of Oak Creek on Thursday, Aug. 21, but the game was canceled due to a Lake County player injury. Head coach Sean Sprague said the game will likely be rescheduled.
Although the Panthers were skeptical going into the tournament because of a series of injuries, Lake County’s team finished the competition with a winning record.
The first match on Saturday against the Front Range Christian School of Littleton ended with a 2-1 score. Next, the girls team beat Heritage Christian Academy of Fort Collins 2-1 and Estes Park High School 2-0. Seeded as number one overall in the tournament going into the final match, Lake County’s team lost 2-0 to St. Mary’s Academy.
This week, the Panthers played Buena Vista High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and face will Salida High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Sprague said that despite the team’s injuries, he’s impressed with how the team came together for the tournament. Lake County’s team now holds a 4-1 record this season.
