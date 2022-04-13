The Lake County High School girls soccer team faced an onslaught of tough competitors during a string of five games last week, two of which were played in Lake County.
On Wednesday, April 6, the Panthers played a non-league game against Clear Creek High School of Evergreen and lost the match by a score of 10-0. Lake County’s team allowed seven goals in the first half and three in the second, but could not answer with goals of their own.
On Friday, April 8, the Panthers played a league game against The Academy of Charter Schools of Westminster. Lake County’s team lost the home game by another score of 10-0. The Panthers committed five fouls during the game and had one corner kick opportunity.
On the following day, Saturday, April 9, the girls team faced off against Pagosa Springs High School and lost the away game by a score of 10-1. The Panthers’ only goal came early in the first half, but the team’s offensive pressure trailed off as the game pressed on.
On Monday, April 11, Lake County’s team played Bruce Randolph High School of Denver and lost by a score of 3-2 in overtime. The Panthers also played KIPP Denver Collegiate High School on Wednesday, April 13. Scores for the game were not available before the Herald’s print deadline.
The Panthers, which have a 1-6 record so far this season, will play two games this week. On Friday, April 15, Lake County’s team will play an away game against Jefferson High School of Edgewater. And on Wednesday, April 20, the Panthers will play Bennett High School at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.