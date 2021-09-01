Lake County Middle School traveled to Minturn for the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 18.
It was a balmy 80-degree day on hilly and challenging terrain. The Lake County Middle School (LCMS) girls team placed third overall, led by Chloe King in 16 minutes, 44 seconds with a third-place finish and Aimee Lenhard in 17th place with a time of 18:45.
They were followed by a strong pack of 20th, 21st and 22nd-place finishers, with Finnley Stanek in 19:33, Layla Horning in 19:33, and Tilly Kirr in 19:55.
The rest of the LCMS girls team ran well, including Isabella Speckman in 20:28 and 23rd place, Helen Fielder in 21:54 and 27th place, Lyza Zoller in 23:19 and 30th place, Chloe Moffit in 24:58 and 34th place, Daphne Duran in 24:58 and 35th place, and Faith Pongrekun in 25:54 and 36th place.
The boys team also placed third overall, led by Jaren Peters in 14:58 with a fifth-place finish and Jude Peters in 16:13 with a 16th-place finish. The rest of the LCMS boys team finished close behind, with Wilson Anderson in 17:49 and 22nd place, Ben Woodcock in 18:11 and 24th place, and Itai Sheleg in 18:25 and 25th place.
The Lake County Middle School team will participate in its home meet on Sept. 4 along the CMC trails.
