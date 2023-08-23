The Lake County High School men’s varsity soccer team played their first game of the season last week on Friday, Aug. 18 at Community Field in Leadville.
The Panthers faced off against Pagosa Springs High School and defeated the Pirates by a score of 3-0. Lake County’s team scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to secure the win. Stats and more detail from the game were not available before the Herald’s print deadline.
With the season now underway, the Panthers will seek to advance their winning streak. The team is not scheduled to play next week but will take the pitch again on Friday, Sept. 1 in an away game against Dolores Huerta Prep High School of Pueblo.
