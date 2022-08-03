The Lake County High School girls varsity volleyball team finished second out of 48 schools during a Western Colorado University team camp tournament earlier last month.
Team camps like these typically show coaches what they’re working with before the official season starts, said Coach Sean Sprague. The girls played really well even though there wasn’t any pressure to win or lose.
