Varsity volleyball

The Lake County High School girls varsity volleyball team poses for a group photo after competing at the Western Colorado University team camp tournament earlier this month. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Juliana Munoz, Shaylene Martinez, Isabelle Macias, Makayla Arellano, Azalea Tapia, Sharlean Boyden and Lia Mulcey. In the back row from left to right are Coach Sean Sprague, Kelsea Roeder, Mara Green, Jaycee Windorski, Gabbie Tait, Maggie Roeder, Kassandra Riquetti, Coach Padraic Smith and Maya Nagel.

 Contributed photo

The Lake County High School girls varsity volleyball team finished second out of 48 schools during a Western Colorado University team camp tournament earlier last month. 

Team camps like these typically show coaches what they’re working with before the official season starts, said Coach Sean Sprague. The girls played really well even though there wasn’t any pressure to win or lose. 

