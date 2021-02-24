The Lake County High School boys basketball team played two away games last week, winning against both the Sheridan High School Rams and Vail Christian High School Saints.
The Panthers played against Sheridan, of Denver, last Thursday, finishing the game with a four-point victory in a final score of 62-58.
After securing a strong lead against the Rams in the first quarter, the Panthers stayed ahead, earning a win despite ending down in the final two quarters of the game.
Saturday’s game saw a similar outcome, with Lake County High School (LCHS) winning against the Vail Christian Saints, of Edwards, by 11 points in a final score of 45-34.
The LCHS boys team ended the week with a season win-loss record of 5-3.
The Lake County High School girls basketball team lost against Vail Christian High School last week in the team’s seventh game of the season.
The Panthers fell behind in the first quarter of last Thursday’s game against the Vail Christian Saints, of Edwards, ending down three points.
By the end of the second quarter, the Panthers trailed the Saints by 20 points.
In the final quarter, the Panthers gained some ground against the Saints, but were unable to make up the difference before game’s end. The final score was 47-33.
The LCHS Panthers will play again on Thursday against The Academy, of Westminister.
