Lake County High School’s track and field team participated in two meets last week. The first was on Tuesday, April 26 at Battle Mountain High School of Edwards and the second occurred on Thursday, April 28 at Denver Christian School.
The Battle Mountain Husky Invitational included 12 teams, several of whom were 3A and 4A schools. The first event on the track was the women’s medley relay. Krysta Roeder, Maggie Roeder, Makayla Arellano and Maya Mendoza cut six seconds off their season best time and finished fourth in two minutes, nine seconds. Next, the Lake County ladies’ 4x800m relay team of Indigo Olsen, Ella Bullock, Violet Hill and Keira King left the field behind, taking the victory in 11:14, a season best by over 40 seconds. King was also seventh in the 800m run with a personal best time of 2:40.
In the women’s high jump, Jaycee Windorski cleared a personal record (PR) of 5’0” and placed second.
On the men’s side, Jonathan Valdez placed third in the shot put with a PR of 35’10.5” and eighth in the discus with another PR of 93’10.” Jace Peters cleared 12’1” in the pole vault and ended up in second place. Ivan Liewer took seventh in the pole vault with his PR clearance of 10’1.” Liewer also had a huge personal best high jump of 5’8,” six inches higher than his previous PR. That performance earned Liewer third place. Angel Fierro reached 17’10” in the long jump and finished seventh in that event.
Obed Tarango, high jumping for the first time, made it over 5’6” to take sixth place. Tarango was also sixth in the 200m with a PR of 24.16 and seventh in the 400m (55.40).
Lake County had two teams in the men’s 4x100m relay. The team of James Medina, Cody Hall, Eli Durand and Tarango placed fifth in 47.77, and the team of Canaan Hall, Abel Gonzales, Matthew Wilson and Oscar Rosales took sixth with a time of 49.97. Fierro, Medina, Cody Hall and Javier Lazaro teamed up for the 4x200m relay, finishing seventh in 1:41.
Almost all of the schools competing in the Denver Christian Invitational were 1A or 2A schools, giving the Panthers the opportunity to score in even more events. The girls medley relay shaved a couple more seconds off their time, finishing third in 2:07. Arellano, Krysta Roeder, Maggie Roeder and Windorski teamed up for a second place finish in the 4x100m relay with a season best time of 57.13. Mendoza swapped in for Windorski in the 4x200m relay, which took fourth in 2:03. The women’s 4x800m relay team of Indigo Olsen, Amara Olsen, Tal Sheleg and Grace Bunch placed fifth in 12:26.
Individually, King snatched third place in both the 1,600m (5:51) and the 3,200m (13:05). Ella Bullock was fourth in the 3200m (13:42), and Brynna Lenhard was fifth (14:08).
Windorski placed third in the high jump by leaping 4’9,” and Arellano achieved a PR of 30.06 in the 200m, placing seventh.
Peters cruised to victory in the men’s 1,600m (4:57) and the 3,200m (10:32). He was also fifth in the 300m hurdles (44.78). By finishing the 300m hurdles, Peters completed the “14er Challenge,” earning a mark in all 14 individual events during the course of the season (including the 100m through 3,200m, both hurdle races and all of the jumps and throws).
Valdez reached another PR in the shot put (37’9.5”) and earned second place. He was also fifth in the discus with a toss of 91’7.” Fierro took second in the triple jump by reaching 35’8.” Panthers also finished seventh and eighth in that event: Kaden Osborn jumped 31’2.75” and Canaan Hall reached 30’5.5.” In addition, Osborn’s PR of 48.97 in the 300m hurdles earned him eighth place.
Tarango improved his 400m PR to 53.97 and took third in that event. Barrett Poupore turned in a new best in the 800m (2:26) and ended up seventh.
Tarango teamed up with Medina, Peters and Durand for a third place finish in the 4x400 meter relay and a season-best time of 3:45. The 4x400m relay team of Gonzales, Cody Hall, Fierro and Poupore were fifth in 3:59.
The Panther athletes that accomplished additional PRs during the week were Medina in the 200m (25.74), Martin Garcia in the 100m (13.36) and the 300m hurdles (56.33), Evan Vigil in the 100m (14.21) and the 200m (30.84), Raymond Harvey in the 100m (15.39), Gonzales in the 400m (59.28), Cody Hall in the 200m (26.12) and the 400m (60.89), Peters in the 200m (25.32) and the long jump (15’7.5”), Jaime Castillo in the 800m (2:45) and the 400m (1:08), Troy Baker in the shot put (30’7.25”), Daniel Chavez in the shot put (25’11”), Luis Macias in the discus (64’4”), Angel Fierro in the triple jump (36’1”), Jason Ayers in the triple jump (30’2”), Durand in the high jump (5’4”), Anthony Harris in the pole vault (10’1”), Tarango in the 100 m (12.22), Asa Ferguson in the 1,600m (6:01) and the 800m (2:28), Canaan Hall in the long jump (15’1.5”), Wilson in the pole vault (9’7”), Arellano in the 100 m (14.15), Amara Olsen in the long jump (10’11.5”) and the triple jump (24’2.25”) and the 300m hurdles (1:03), Mendoza in the 200m (31.21) and the 400m (1:10), Sheleg in the 400m (1:17) and the 800m (3:01), Susie Bullock in the 300m hurdles (1:03) and the triple jump (25’5.75”) and the pole vault (8’1”), Morgan Holm in the 200m (32.86) and the pole vault (8’1”), Avery Milne in the 200m (33.38), Lenhard in the 800m (3:00), Bunch in the 800m (3:01), Krysta Roeder in the shot put (19’7.75”), and Emily Romero in the shot put (20’8.75”).
