Lake County High School hosted 18 other high school and middle school cross-country teams at the Lake County Invitational at Colorado Mountain College on Sept. 4 and 5.
The meet shifted to a two-day format with limited team entries and wave starts in order to meet the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the modifications, many coaches expressed appreciation for the opportunity to run the CMC trails with good weather.
Four high school teams competed on Friday, and ten raced the same course on Saturday with the results of the two days combined. Both of Lake County High School’s teams finished second overall against several bigger 3A and 4A schools, including Denver North, Littleton and Green Mountain.
All of the Lady Panthers finishers were freshmen, except for sophomore Adele Horning. Although they started in different waves, one minute apart, Adele Horning and her sister Rose Horning finished with times less than two seconds apart. Rose Horning’s time of 22 minutes and 27 seconds earned her a fourth place finish on the five kilometer course. Adele Horning’s 22:29 time gave her fifth place overall and was over one minute faster than her 2019 performance.
Freshman Keira King beat all of the other girls in her wave and placed seventh with her time of 23:09. Freshman Violet Hill brought home a 19th place medal by running 25:00. Clara Kirr and Brynna Lenhard were 34th and 39th respectively in 27:31 and 29:15.
The men’s team was led by senior Fabian Jimenez, who finished 11th in 19:36. Sophomore Jace Peters improved his time from last year by 1.5 minutes to reach 19:44 for a 13th place finish. Sophomore Matt Cairns ran 20:01 and placed 15th. Senior James Garrison cut 28 seconds off his 2019 time, finishing in 21:53 and 27th place. Freshmen Josiah Horning and Abel Gonzales took 29th and 31st respectively with times of 22:25 and 22:42. Jordyn Garcia completed the course in 23:32 and took 41st out of 68 participants.
The Panthers will take a week off and return to competition on Sept. 18 and 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.