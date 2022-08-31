The Lake County High School (LCHS) girls volleyball team won a tournament in Estes Park last weekend by defeating four other schools during finals. 

The tournament started with 18 schools in pool play before dwindling down to five in the final round. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Panthers beat St. Mary’s Academy from Englewood 2-1 and Heritage Christian Academy from Fort Collins, Pinnacle Charter High School from Federal Heights and Estes Park High School 2-0. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.