The Lake County High School (LCHS) girls volleyball team won a tournament in Estes Park last weekend by defeating four other schools during finals.
The tournament started with 18 schools in pool play before dwindling down to five in the final round. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Panthers beat St. Mary’s Academy from Englewood 2-1 and Heritage Christian Academy from Fort Collins, Pinnacle Charter High School from Federal Heights and Estes Park High School 2-0.
The match against St. Mary’s was especially tough, said Coach Sean Sprague. But after losing the first set, the Panthers came back with a vengeance, scoring 25-8 in the second set. “It was a battle,” said Sprague. But the team persevered and secured the win.
The Panthers also recognized sophomore Kelsea Roeder as player of the tournament for stepping up and performing really well, said Sprague.
Overall, the team is looking good to qualify for state if they keep on winning, he added.
The Panthers played an away game at Moffat County High School in Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They’ll face Englewood High School at home on Thursday, Sept. 1, with JV and varsity games beginning at 4 and 5 p.m. respectively.
