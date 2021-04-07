The Lake County High School girls volleyball team played three games last week, losing two and winning one.
Last Tuesday, the Panthers played away against Bennett High School and lost 3-1.
On Thursday, the Panthers won a comeback game against Moffat County High School in Craig. The score of the non-league game was 3-2.
The Panthers also played The Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights over the weekend and lost 3-0. The Panthers are now 2-2 for the season.
The girls team will play another three games this week, two of which are non-league. On April 6, the Panthers played to determine whether they will advance to state competitions.
“We started off the season strong and played one of the best comeback matches I’ve ever been a part of in Craig,” said Coach Sean Sprague. “There has been a lot of fatigue being on the road so much, but we’re working through it and playing well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.