On Friday, Oct. 8, Lake County Middle School raced in the Two Mile High XC Invitational at Fairplay High School. It was a brisk morning to run a 3K mixed course that included both flat and steep sections over pavement and rocky terrain.
The Lake County Middle School girls team raced first at 8:30 a.m., taking second place in the overall standings. Chloe King sped to a top 10 finish, running to eighth place with a time of 13 minutes and 57 seconds. King was followed closely by Aimee Lenhard, who placed 11th overall and finished in a time of 15:00. Lake County’s top five middle school runners were rounded out by Finnley Stanek in 17th place with a time of 16:11, Lyza Zoller in 18th place with a time of 16:21 and Tilly Kirr in 19th place with a time of 16:24. Chloe Moffit and Daphne Duran raced together to finish in 26th and 27th with times of 19:31 and 19:41 respectively.
The Lake County Middle School boys team raced next at 9 a.m. Jaren Peters was the first Lake County boy to finish, placing 13th overall with a time of 13:23. He was followed closely by his brother Jude Peters, who finished in 15th place with a time of 13:26. Ben Woodcock, who also finished in the top 20, ran to 16th place with a time of 13:39. Rounding out the boys team were Wilson Anderson in 21st place with a time of 14:25 and Itai Sheleg in 30th place with a time of 15:20.
Both teams will race this Thursday in Broomfield at the Frontier League Meet.
