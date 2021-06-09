Azalea Tapia

Panthers forward Azalea Tapia kicks in a goal during a home match against KIPP.

 Photo by John Hanson

The Lake County High School girls soccer team lost a non-league game last week 1-0.

The Panthers, now 1-7 this season, played the Buena Vista High School Demons at home on Monday, June 7.

Although the game was scoreless in the first half, the Demons snuck in a second-half goal for a narrow victory in Leadville.

Lake County’s team played one final game of the season against Bennett High School on Wednesday, June 9.

