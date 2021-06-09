The Lake County High School girls soccer team lost a non-league game last week 1-0.
The Panthers, now 1-7 this season, played the Buena Vista High School Demons at home on Monday, June 7.
Although the game was scoreless in the first half, the Demons snuck in a second-half goal for a narrow victory in Leadville.
Lake County’s team played one final game of the season against Bennett High School on Wednesday, June 9.
