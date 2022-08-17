Long-time Lake County School District (LCSD) cross-country coach Amy Peters is stepping up as the district’s new athletics and activities director.
When Peters heard the athletic position was open, she initially encouraged her husband to apply. But he was content where he was as a teacher, so she decided to take the plunge and apply for the position instead.
“I realized how passionate I am about Lake County,” said Peters, reflecting on the application process.
In her new position, Peters hopes to see the district thrive athletically while also giving extra love and support wherever she can.
The district sometimes struggles with staffing bus drivers for competitions, for instance, so Peters suggested getting her CDL license so she could help drive when staff members are shorthanded.
She’s also open to reintroducing high school football, but wants it to be a slow and appropriate process with much-needed community support rather than something to rush into.
Rather than dwelling on what’s missing, Peters emphasized that LCSD still offers “cool and unique” programs, such as Alpine and Nordic skiing. She’d like to learn more about the nuances of these sports as she continues getting to know students.
Peters still plans to continue coaching alongside her director duties and outreach. Responsibilities include managing competition schedules and communicating with other schools, handling budgets so coaches are paid, and booking facilities, to name a few.
“I feel like in one sense it’s taking care of a lot of that management so that coaches can focus on coaching,” said Peters, who has a little more time to devote to athletics now that she’s not homeschooling any of her kids.
As a coach, Peters said she always appreciates when district administration is thrilled to support students and games and events. She wants to be that administrator who’s there to cheer the students on.
Regardless of the sport or activity a student does, she wants to “champion” them by honoring and appreciating their hard work.
“I love our community,” said Peters, expressing appreciation for the warm welcome she’s received from parents and district staff.
