Lake County Middle School Cross-Country once again split their squad for competition last week in order to get every runner a meet entry. One group competed on a unique but slower course in Frisco on Thursday, Sept. 17. The race was run behind Summit Middle School and along Dillon Reservoir.
Indigo Olsen led the Panther ladies in that meet. She finished 21st in 19 minutes, two seconds on the three-kilometer route. Olsen was followed by Layla Horning and Amara Olsen, who finished 24th and 27th respectively with times of 19:17 and 19:47. Faith Pongrekun took 36th place by completing the course in 23:16. Chloe Moffitt was 38th in 24:16, and Daphne Duran finished right on her heels, running 24:17 and placing 39th. Cynthia Garcia was 40th with her time of 25:56.
On the boys’ side, Ben Woodcock was the first Lake County finisher. He took 23rd by running 18:23. Wes Sandoval placed 30th with his time of 20:12. Leo Bloodgood finished 34th in 23:30 and Merritt Baker was 35th in 24:53.
The other group of Lake County runners traveled to Gunnison on Friday, Sept. 18, and persevered through hot temperatures on a relatively flat course.
Chloe King and Ella Bullock ran most of the race together, but King won the final sprint. She crossed the line in 12:48 and ninth place, turning in the fastest time of any sixth grade girl. Bullock was just behind in 12:49 and 10th place. Although she started in the second wave, Aimee Lenhard finished 27th overall with a time of 14:11. Susie Bullock ended up 28th in 14:14 and Tal Sheleg took 39th in 15:30.
Jaren Peters was the first Panther boy to finish. He brought home a meet t-shirt for being in the top 10, taking sixth place in a time of 11:36. Barrett Poupore ran 12:52 and took 22nd place. Matthew Quinn showed more of his potential, completing the course in 13:04 and placing 27th. Jude Peters ended up 32nd by finishing in 13:37 and Itai Sheleg was 47th in 15:05.
