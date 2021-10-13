The Lake County High School girls volleyball team suffered their third loss of the season last week against The Academy of Charter Schools of Westminster.
The league match, which took place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, ended with a score of 3-1 with the Panthers winning the second set.
With the season’s end approaching, the Panthers are preparing for three matches this week.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Lake County’s team played DSST Montview High School of Denver. On Thursday, Oct. 14, the Panthers will face The Pinnacle Charter School of Federal Heights. And on the following day, Friday, Oct. 15, the team will play its final league match against Soroco High School of Oak Creek.
