The Colorado Mountain College Eagles exceeded expectations at the NJCAA Region IX Championship meet Oct. 30 at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.
The top female finisher for Colorado Mountain College (CMC) was Salida native Kaylynn Shaffer, who placed 13th overall in the 5K race with a time of 21:19. Jason Macaluso of Vail was top runner for the men’s team, running to 17th place with a time of 28:15 over the flat 8K course.
Overall, the women’s team placed second in Region IX and the men’s team placed third.
Head coach Darren Brungardt noted that many of the CMC Eagles ran season best times on Saturday, which should help CMC climb up the national team rankings.
“Race after race both our men’s and women’s teams continue to dig deep and fly high,” said Brungardt. “Our runners really went for it this weekend and their hard work these past few months paid off in a major way.”
Next up on the schedule for the CMC Eagles will be the NJCAA National Championship meet on Nov. 13 in Richmond, Virginia. For more on the team, visit https://cmceagles.com/cross-country.
NJCAA Region IX Championship
Men's 8K
Place Name Time City
17 Jason Macaluso 28:15 Vail
19 Reese Fledderjohn 28:39 Grand Junction
23 Christian Brenny 29:09 Hastings, MN
25 Adam Garcia 29:40 Erie
30 Autry Lomahongva 30:39 Kayenta, AZ
31 Luke Plummer 30:42 Seymour, IN
34 Dylan Dunbar 32:24 Silt
Women's 5K
Place Name Time City
13 Kaylynn Shaffer 21:19 Salida
14 Abby Hagen 21:35 Lockport, IL
17 Hope Maldonado 22:16 Colorado Springs
18 Anais Garcia 23:44 Erie
19 Madisen Johnson 23:48 Windsor
20 Carmen Tallbear-Edmunds 29:56 Charlottesville
