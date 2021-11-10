The Colorado Mountain College Eagles exceeded expectations at the NJCAA Region IX Championship meet Oct. 30 at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The top female finisher for Colorado Mountain College (CMC) was Salida native Kaylynn Shaffer, who placed 13th overall in the 5K race with a time of 21:19. Jason Macaluso of Vail was top runner for the men’s team, running to 17th place with a time of 28:15 over the flat 8K course.

Overall, the women’s team placed second in Region IX and the men’s team placed third.

Head coach Darren Brungardt noted that many of the CMC Eagles ran season best times on Saturday, which should help CMC climb up the national team rankings.

“Race after race both our men’s and women’s teams continue to dig deep and fly high,” said Brungardt. “Our runners really went for it this weekend and their hard work these past few months paid off in a major way.”

Next up on the schedule for the CMC Eagles will be the NJCAA National Championship meet on Nov. 13 in Richmond, Virginia. For more on the team, visit https://cmceagles.com/cross-country.

NJCAA Region IX Championship

Men's 8K

Place    Name    Time     City

17    Jason Macaluso    28:15    Vail

19    Reese Fledderjohn    28:39    Grand Junction

23    Christian Brenny    29:09    Hastings, MN

25    Adam Garcia    29:40    Erie

30    Autry Lomahongva    30:39    Kayenta, AZ

31    Luke Plummer    30:42    Seymour, IN

34    Dylan Dunbar    32:24    Silt

Women's 5K

Place    Name    Time     City

13    Kaylynn Shaffer    21:19    Salida

14    Abby Hagen    21:35    Lockport, IL

17    Hope Maldonado    22:16    Colorado Springs

18    Anais Garcia    23:44    Erie

19    Madisen Johnson    23:48    Windsor

20    Carmen Tallbear-Edmunds    29:56    Charlottesville

