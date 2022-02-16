The Lake County High School Nordic team competed at the Steamboat Springs Touring Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. The race was a five-kilometer classic race and was the last state qualifying race of the season.
The Lake County girls placed first out of 13 teams with 166 points, beating out Middle Park in second place with 162 points. The Panthers were led by Ella Bullock, who achieved her first career victory.
“It was hard to pace because I was by myself the whole time, but I skied hard,” said Bullock at the end of the race.
Elona Greene paced well and was the next finisher for the Panthers in third. Violet Hill had a strong result in 14th place. Brynna Lenhard recovered quickly from a late fall and finished 25th with Susie Bullock close behind in 29th. Avery Milne continued her excellent classic skiing and placed 32nd. Indigo Olsen had her best classic race of the season to place 42nd, qualifying for the state meet in classic. Clara Kirr, despite a tough fall on a long downhill, placed 48th. Amara Olsen finished in 53rd and Keira King finished in 54th, only two seconds behind. Tal Sheleg strided up the largest climbs well and placed 59th while Katie Sena was 66th.
The Lake County boys had a strong result as well, placing sixth as a team. The Panthers were led by Jace Peters, who finished in third. There are three skiers who have consistently been at the top of the results sheet for the high school boys: Ferguson St. John of Eagle Valley, Sullivan Middaugh of Battle Mountain and Peters. There will be a lot of excitement at the state meet in a few days watching the three skiers compete for state titles.
“Jace has put in a lot of hours skiing this winter. I think we are all looking forward to seeing him race those two at state,” remarked coach Karl Remsen at the end of the day.
Josiah Horning continued his season improvement by placing 30th. Izayah Baxter had a strong classic day to place 49th and Desmond Sandoval finished shortly after him in 52nd. Elijah Wilcox placed 65th. Raymond Harvey had a strong finish in 74th and Matthew Wilson finished his first ever classic race in 93rd.
Lake County will send a large contingent of Nordic skiers to the state meet this Thursday and Friday. Nine girls and four boys will compete in the two-day championship.
Remsen noted that it might be the largest group he has ever taken to a state championship in his 15 years of coaching. The races will take place at Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby with an individual start skate race on Thursday and a mass start classic race on Friday.
