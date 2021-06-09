Lake County High School’s track and field team participated in the Tiger/Bulldog Invitational held at Hayden High School and Friday Night Lights hosted by Pueblo West High School last week. T-shirts were awarded to event champions at both events, and the Panthers brought home quite a bit of apparel.
Senior Anthony Martinez earned seven t-shirts for his seven events during the week. His victories came in some of his strongest events, like the 110 meter hurdles, which he won in both competitions with times of 15.52 and 15.17 seconds. Martinez also got a win in the triple jump, an event that he had never tried before. His best leap of 39’ 4” was the top mark at the meet, and it ranks him eighth in the 2A state standings. Martinez set personal bests in the 100 meter dash (11.17), the long jump (20’ 6”) and the 200 meter dash (23.18) on his way to victory in those events.
Fabian Jimenez brought home t-shirts for winning the 400 meter dash at both invitationals. He ran 51.53 in Hayden and 51.32 in Pueblo. Jimenez finished second in the Hayden triple jump, with a personal record (PR) of 38’ 8.5,” and in the 200 meter in Pueblo with a new PR of 23.38.
Jace Peters won his shirt in the pole vault on Friday. He reached a PR of 11’ 5” to achieve the victory. Aurora Marruffo also won the pole vault event in Pueblo. Her clearance of 8’ 10” was a PR and improvement on her school record.
The final individual event champion was Keira King, who ran the second half of her 1,600 meter run faster than the first half, breaking the six-minute barrier for the first time and finishing in 5:56.
The 4 x 400 meter relay was the last event of the Tiger/Bulldog Invitational. Obed Tarango, Javier Lazano, Peters and Jimenez teamed up for a dominant performance, winning the race in a time of 3:39.
On Friday night, the Pueblo meet concluded with a coaches 4 x 100 meter relay. The Lake County coaches answered the challenge by winning the race easily and earning their own set of t-shirts, despite getting bombed with water balloons by the high school athletes.
Other Panther athletes who finished in the top eight places of their events were Avery Milne (6’ 10” in the pole vault for second); Morgan Holm (6’ 4” in the pole vault for third); Violet Hill (13:44 in the 3,200 meter for third); Jaycee Windorski (4’ 9” in the high jump for fourth); Molly Coleman (4’ 7” in the high jump for sixth and fourth); Marruffo (13.48 in the 100 meter for third and 56.17 in the 300 meter hurdles for fifth); Eli Durand (20.66 in the 110 meter hurdles for fourth, 50.59 in the 300 meter hurdles for seventh, and 7’ 10” in the pole vault for seventh); Cody Hall (17’ 3” in the long jump for fourth); Ivan Liewer (36’ 5.75” in the triple jump for fourth and 16’ 2” in the long jump for seventh); Anthony Harris (8’ 10” in the pole vault for sixth); James Garrison (4’ 11” in the high jump for seventh); Peters (44.35 in the 300 meter hurdles for fourth and 10:55 in the 3,200 meter run for seventh); and Tarango (21.47 in the 110 meter hurdles for seventh).
The relay team of Garrison, Tarango, Lazano and Hall placed second in Hayden with a time of 1:40.36 and fifth in Pueblo with a time of 1:40.01.
The Panthers head to Bennett High School on Thursday, June 10 for the Frontier League Championships, where the Lake County boys team hopes to accomplish a four-peat as team champions and the girls team looks for their first Frontier League team title.
