The Lake County High School girls volleyball team played three matches last week, losing one and winning two.
Now 7-4 on the season, the Panthers lost 3-0 to Middle Park High School of Granby on Friday, April 16.
The girls team then played two matches against KIPP Collegiate High School of Denver on Saturday, April 17 and Platte Canyon High School of Bailey on Monday, April 19, winning both 3-0.
“We got down early against Platte Canyon on Monday,” said Coach Sean Sprague. “But we had two players who came through with strong sets and we battled back for the win.”
Lake County’s team will play its final league match of the season away on Wednesday, April 21 against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver. If they win, there is a chance they will advance to state competitions.
