The Lake County High School Alpine ski team competed in its second Giant Slalom race of the Colorado High School Activities Association season on Friday, Jan. 28 at home hill Ski Cooper. The frigid morning temps but sunny weather led to a beautiful day of ski racing on great snow conditions.
On the girls’ side, Gwen Ramsey led with two very fast runs, taking second in the first run and first in the second, finishing in second overall — a mere 11-hundreths of a second behind the leader from Aspen. Ramsey was followed by teammate Rowynn Slivka, who placed sixth overall. Filling out the remainder of the Panther ranks were: Keira King in 25th, Laya Foley in 27th, Avery Milne in 32nd, Maya Nagel in 33rd, Kasey Glaser in 34th, Clara Kirr in 37th, Lilly Leddington in 41st, Susie Bullock in 42nd, Gemma Nagel in 46th, Tal Sheleg in 49th, Indigo Olsen in 59th, Amara Olsen in 62nd and Catie Morgan in 63rd. Team scoring is based on the results of the top three athletes from each team, and Friday marked the first time this season that the Lady Panthers broke into the top five, finishing second overall behind Aspen.
On the boys’ side, Matt Cairns had his first top 10 result, finishing tenth overall. Cairns was followed by Brady Potts, who also earned a personal best finish, placing 16th overall. Troy Baker finished in 43rd, and Raymond Harvery finished in 48th. Unfortunately, this year’s more competitive qualifying standards for the state championships left Potts out of the qualifying ranks by a combined time of one-tenth of a second and one finishing place.
“As a whole it was a pretty great day of racing for our team,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “It was the first day we had everyone finish all their runs; many had some of their personal best finishes, and while some are still seeking a qualifying result or to get to that next level, it hopefully left them hungry for the last races of the season.”
The Panthers have two regular season races left this season. The team will compete in Giant Slalom at Keystone on Feb. 4 and Slalom at Ski Cooper on Feb. 11.
