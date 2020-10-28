Seven men and two women from Colorado Mountain College’s cross-country running team competed at the Colorado Mesa University Cross-Country Invitational on Oct. 10 at Lincoln Park in Grand Junction.
As the only National Junior College Athletic Association school at the meet, CMC joined a highly competitive field, which included 145 top runners from a total of seven Colorado universities and colleges.
Amid stiff competition, Jason Macaluso of Vail was CMC’s overall top finisher in the men’s 8K. In a field of 87 competitors, Macaluso ran a season best time of 28:21, coming in 63rd place. Four out of seven CMC Eagles ran their personal bests: Luke Plummer in 74th (29:04), Autry Lomahongva in 76th (29:25), Reese Fledderjohn in 82nd (30:37) and Adam Garcia in 85th (30:58).
Rounding out the team was Skyler Winter in 84th place (30:56) (a personal record) and Dylan Dunbar in 87th (33:24). Top finisher Taylor Stack of Western Colorado University crossed the finish line in 24:19. Also competing was CMC alum and former CMC team member Chris Rolf of Summit County, who’s now running for Fort Lewis College. He ran a 29:40 and finished in 77th place.
Kya Jackson and Madisen Johnson from Colorado Mountain College represented the college’s women’s team in the 5K against a field of 58 women. Jackson turned in a 24:08 and Johnson ran a 24:14.
The team plans to compete at the Region 9 Championships in Alamosa on Oct. 31.
