Lake County School District’s fall sports seasons are just around the corner.
Lake County High School will offer girls volleyball, boys soccer, coed cross-country this fall and coed cheerleading.
Middle school athletes (grades six to eight) can participate in girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys football or coed cross-country.
In order to join a team, students must have a current physical on file at their school. Students also need to complete the athletic section of the online school registration or fill out paperwork available in the school office.
Look out for more information about fall sports and sign up for a team at school orientation on Aug. 8 or 9. Students can also reach out to Athletic Director Amy Peters at apeters@lakecountyschools.net.
