Lake County Middle School traveled down to Miller Ranch Open Space in Eagle County earlier this month for the Wildcat Invite hosted by Berry Creek Middle School of Edwards.
The hot 80 degree weather was a great equalizer for the mountain runners. The Lake County Middle School girls team was lead to a fifth place finish by Aimee Lenhard. Lenhard ran strong through the two-loop 3K course in a time of 16:44, finishing 20th overall.
Filling out the team’s overall results were Isabella Speckman, Lyza Zoller and Chloe Moffitt in 10:10, 19:05 and 19:08, earning 26th, 31st and 32nd respectively. Daphne Duran and Helen Fiedler ran tough and finished in 19:55 and 21:20, earning 35th and 39th.
The Lake County Middle School boys team was lead to a fourth place finish by Jaren Peters, who battled his way to a second place finish in 12:53. Wilson Anderson and Ben Woodcock pushed each other to the finish in 15:05 and 15:13, taking 26th and 27th places. In a tight race for the last scoring spot, Jude Peters and Noah Millard ran 15:55 and 16:11 respectively to finish 33rd and 36th. Rounding out the racing was Itai Sheleg, who ran through the heat to finish in 17:09 and 43rd place.
The team raced again last Thursday at Summit County Middle School in Frisco. The challenging course took them over sandy beaches, through hilly singletrack and across a deep muddy section of Lake Dillon.
The Lake County Middle School girls team took third place overall led by Chloe King finishing in 13th place with a time of 16:00. Aimee Lenhard raced to 21st place finishing in 17:07, followed by Layla Horning in 26th place with a time of 17:56. Finnley Stanek and Tilly Kirr finished close together with Stanek finishing in 30th place with a time of 18:25 and Kirr finishing 32nd with a time of 18:30. Bella Speckman and Lyza Zoller raced together to finish in 35th and 36th with times of 19:13 and 19:21 respectively. Rounding out the team were Chloe Moffitt in 44th with a time of 20:30, Daphne Duran in 45th with a time of 20:35, and Faith Pongrekun in 54th with a time of 24:30.
The Lake County Middle School boys team also took third place overall led by Jaren Peters finishing in eighth place with a time of 14:14. Jude Peters ran a strong race to finish 14th with a time of 14:57. Filling in the top five was a tight pack of runners, with Wilson Anderson finishing in 16:08 in 24th place, Noah Millard finishing in 25th place with a time of 16:09 and Ben Woodcock finishing 27th with a time of 16:11. Matthew Quinn and Itai Sheleg rounded out the boys team in 30th place with a time of 16:25 and 44th with a time of 17:27, respectively.
