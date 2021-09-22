The Lake County High School boys soccer team won last week’s non-league game against Dolores Huerta Prepatory High of Pueblo.
The away game, which took place on Thursday, Sept. 16 and finished with a score of 11-1, saw seven Panther goals in the first half and another four in the second half.
Thursday’s game was the fourth match this season that Lake County’s team won by seven or more goals. The Panthers now have six wins on their record and only two losses.
Next week, the boys team faces The Academy of Charter Schools of Westminster on Wednesday, Sept. 22. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Lake County will play Moffat County High School of Craig.
